Hood College students win public service announcement to educate community about the opioid epidemic

The students won the competition and received a $1,000 scholarship to further their education

MARYLAND, ( WDVM ) — The Maryland Higher Education Commission with support from the Maryland Opioid Operation Command Center, invited college students around the state to compete in developing a public service announcement to educate the general public about the opioid epidemic in Maryland.

According to health.maryland.gov, drug overdoses have become a serious public health challenge in Maryland and across the country.

In Maryland, the total number of overdose deaths has risen steadily since 2010, mainly due to the increase in heroin-related deaths.

According to the Department of Health , as it has become more difficult and expensive to obtain prescription opioids, people have switched to cheaper and more accessible heroin.

Seth Kunkle and his classmates from Hood college created a video highlighting the dangers of street drugs and what you can do to learn more about the risk.

“For something that I’m so passionate in like video editing and production. It’s always been a real passion and hobby of mine so I’m thrilled to be rewarded for it, especially in such a high caliber light of the state board so it actually feels great” said Kunkle.

The students won the competition and received a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

The recipients said the video they created took a lot of research and hard work. They all did their part to write, edit, and film an informative PSA that would make a difference.