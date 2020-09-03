Hood College professors launch project to unite educators, problem-solve virtual learning challenges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Two Hood College professors know firsthand the challenges of teaching online during the coronavirus pandemic. With new state funding, they’ve created a program to help solve these hurdles.

The Maryland Department of Education awarded Dr. Suzanne Hiller and Dr. Rebecca Grove a $203,418 Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant. The funding will support its “Leaders for Emergency Academic Preparedness” (LEAP) project.

The project aims to launch monthly virtual learning communities for educators across the state to discuss distance learning strategies and offer support to one another.

“There hasn’t been a lot of research or training ineffective strategies. We’re really learning right now. So the teachers at this time are very concerned about providing quality instruction,” Hiller explained.

The online platform, expected to begin in October, aims to provide a space for teachers to voice their experiences and create a community.

“We wanted to develop a program where teachers could learn from other experts in the field, but also share their own expertise with each other through collaborative problem-solving, through seminars and workshops,” Grove said.

Based on their experiences, participating educators will develop guidelines for emergency instruction that will be distributed through a publication.

Teachers interested in this opportunity may contact Dr. Hiller at hiller@hood.edu or Dr. Grove at grove@hood.edu.