Hood College lifts shelter-in-place after eight positive COVID-19 cases are quarantined

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Hood College has lifted its shelter-in-place and will resume normal operations.

The order began Sunday night after one person tested positive for COVID-19. Since Saturday morning, the college says 22 people were quarantined and tested for the virus. Eight people have tested positive so far. Hood College says all residential students and essential employees will be retested for COVID-19 over the next week. Other members of the campus community who wish to be tested will be able to do so, as well.

The shelter-in-place was originally enacted out of an abundance of caution to prevent any further spread of the virus throughout campus.

Hood College says it plans to loosen its “New Horizon Plan” for visitor policy in mid-September because they believe they have collectively learned from this event and are, “strongly committed,” to ensuring it does not occur again.

The President of Hood College has repeatedly said campus and classes could be shut down if health and safety rules are not followed to keep the community safe.

