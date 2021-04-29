Hood College hosts tree walk for Arbor Day

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood College in Frederick has created an interactive tree walk to get you in the mood for arbor day.

The tree walk guides participants through the campus to 14 different trees, from the Kentucky Coffee Tree to the Chinese Elm.

Each tree on the walk is labelled with a QR code that will take you to a page with more information.

“The city of Frederick has the distinction of being one of the longest tree city USA areas,” said Susan Simonson, program coordinator for the Center for Coastal & Watershed Studies. “And the campus really helps that by having such a variety of trees.”

Simonson said that urban trees help local wildlife, decrease local temperature through their shade and improve stormwater runoff.