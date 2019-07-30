Hood College announces new director of Georgetown Hill Lab School

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood College has named its newest director of Hood’s Georgetown Hill Lab School.

According to the institution, Hood College Alumna Emily Adesina is now the director. Adesina conducted research in the lab school on how preschoolers learn about STEM through play.

Earlier this year, Hood’s Onica Prall Child Development Laboratory School teamed with Georgetown Hill Early School to extend lab school’s hours, encourage more curriculum and provide after-school programs.

“As a Hood College alum, I couldn’t be more excited to be back for this exciting partnership between Hood College and Georgetown Hill Early School,” said Adesina. “The lab school at Hood has an amazing history of 90 years serving young students. Georgetown Hill has revolutionized childcare and early development for almost 40 years. I look forward to seeing how these legacies will merge and grow in the years to come.”

A release reports Adesina graduated magna cum laude from Hood in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and in 2019 with a master’s degree in educational leadership.