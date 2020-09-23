Hood College among the first in Maryland to launch new sustainability studies program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood college becomes one of the first in Maryland to launch a new kind of undergraduate program.

The college is set to open enrollment for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sustainability Studies. The Maryland E-Novation Initiative Fund Authority has awarded $1 million to fund an endowed chair for the new program.

“We are excited to use this award to establish the Aramark/Maryland Endowed Chair in Sustainability Studies,” said Hood President Andrea E. Chapdelaine in a press release. “A new faculty member in this position will allow us to fully launch our new sustainability studies major and expand and strengthen our community partnerships to help build a healthier and more sustainable Maryland.”

The Aramark/Maryland Endowed Chair in Sustainability Studies will be responsible for program development, student recruitment, and developing ties to the local and regional community, according to a statement.

The program will focus on the challenges of providing basic human needs, including water, food, and energy, for a growing population without compromising future generations.

Support will be provided by the college’s Center for Coastal and Watershed Studies, the Frederick Food Security Network, and biofuels research.

“Sustainability’s focus is on the quality of life. This is our opportunity to get students started on this road to sustainability by looking at the complexity of these issues,” explained sustainability studies program director Drew Ferrier.

The college is currently accepting students for the program with classes set to begin in the spring.

For more information, visit https://www.hood.edu/