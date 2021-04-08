Hood announces “near-normal” plan for fall semester

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hood College has announced their plans for the upcoming semesters, with a plan for a return to “near-normal” in-person classes in the fall.

Citing lower positivity rates and higher accessibility for the vaccine, the college is planning a return to traditional, face-to-face operations.

The school says the fall semester will follow guidance from the health department with certain health and safety protocols still in place.

“You know there might still be some behavioral protocols, whether it’s masking, or surveillance testing, still having the need for quarantine, and isolation rooms,” Hood’s Vice President of Marketing Laurie Ward said. “That’s the near normal.”

Mt St. Mary’s University has also announced a plan for a return to in-person classes in the fall with special exceptions being made for remote learning or teaching.