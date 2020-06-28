Honey Doers delivery service is expanding to the Hagerstown area

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has impacted many people, and some may find it hard to go out and get supplies, but one local business is here to provide support to the community.

Honey Doers is a company delivery service company that recently began because of the pandemic.

They offer laundry services, grocery delievery and care packages delievered straight to your door.

The organization was created by Wayne and Ashley Norris, they noticed many people were going without essential supplies and were unable to go outdoors and get them themselves supplies.

So they began their business, ” Honey Doers” which will now be expanding to the Hagerstown area.

“We do like giving back, and even though we’re not able to give back in a huge significant way, this was something that we were able to facilitate in a short amount of time, and granted it’s the two of us that are running and doing absolutely everything independently, so its humbling to know that people do appreciate the work that we’re doing”.

If you would connect with ” Honey Doers”, you can communicate with them on any social media platform for more information.