TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Police responded to the 2400 block of Corning Ave in Temple Hills, for a fatal shooting according to a tweet from the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).

According to the thread, the initial investigation found that police responded at around 1 p.m. when they arrived at the location they found a man outside with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to find suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS