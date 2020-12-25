HomeSweetHome Foundation works to support foster youth

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The HomeSweetHome Foundation is a grassroots organization located in Hagerstown. It strives to guide at-risk youth as well as foster children who are aging out of the system (typically between the ages of 16 and 26).

Ashlee Briddell, the founder of the HomeSweetHome Foundation, has been volunteering her time with the community for several years, inspired by her own interactions with at-risk youth.

The HomeSweetHome Foundation took off in the summer of 2020. Despite launching an organization in the middle of a pandemic, Briddell said her operation wasn’t stalled by the coronavirus.

“We actually flourished from COVID-19, it’s crazy. We had youth that were in need. People were able to see who we are and what we do,” said Briddell.

The organization is volunteer-based and typically focuses on education and outreach, as well as fundraising in order to help as many people as possible. Less than a year after officially beginning the HomeSweetHome Foundation, Briddell already has several plans for new events.

“Next year we are running 20 lemonade stands. We are pushing for a halloween party next year. We plan to have 40 volunteers next year to help us with our care kit event,” said Briddell.

The HomeSweetHome Foundation is also currently working on plans to host structured classes for the at-risk youth it services. The plans are in the early stages, but Briddell firmly believes that this is the first step for the youth to have a better life.

To find more information about the foundation and volunteer opportunities, you can go to the foundation’s website.