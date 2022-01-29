Homes for our troops builds home for local veteran

POOLSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Home For Our Troops is best known for building homes and rebuilding the lives of injured veterans. That’s why they are here to present for another key ceremony for Sergeant Melendez-Diaz.

Homes for our troop is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives.

“We’ve been around since 2004, and as of today, we now donated $326 across 42 states, 71 projects underway, and 100 veterans in the application process of our program, President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer explained.” “On top of all those numbers, we got more than 1000 more severely injured veterans that were qualified for our program.”

Sergeant Emmanuel Milandez-Diaz was officially given the keys to his new home during their key ceremony. Sergeant Melendez-Diaz was on a road clearing patrol when an improvised explosive device hit his vehicle, resulting in severe injuries.

“Today, we gave them the keys and, it’s their home,” Landwermeyer said. “Even though we’ve done that, and they’re going to get on with rebuilding their lives now but we’ll stay in contact with them.”

Melendez-Diaz and his family were lost for words with the number of people that showed their support and being able to call Poolesville, Maryland, their new home finally.

“They have been since day one so dedicated, and they would always ask, Are you OK? How you doing, Sergeant Emmanuel Melendez-Diaz explained.” “When I got my transplant and when I was in the hospital, all that stuff checking on me and all that stuff too. So it’s like they don’t actually care for you.”

Along with volunteering to help build the home, residents of Poolesville also raised over twenty thousand dollars to go toward the Melendez-Diaz family.

Homes For Our Troops has built over 323 specially adapted homes nationwide.