Homeowner removes Confederate flags displayed on home after Jonathan Street community voices concern

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A homeowner in a historically African American neighborhood had a confederate flag up and displayed in her windows. In less than 24 hours, she’s since taken it down.

“We did not know that people around here had issues with our flags, and we were only proudly displaying our heritage,” Jeanie White said.

White says the flags were on display since last June when she moved into the home, without any issue up until now.

“The confederate flag and sometimes the rebel flag it all depends on who’s flying it,” White said. “I’ve never been racist in my life. So I took it down out of respect for my Black brothers and sisters in the area.”

While the flags have come down, some Jonathan Street community members like Jalessa Blakney say they shouldn’t have even been put up in the first place.

“When you’re entering a neighborhood that is an ethnic neighborhood, you have to really be mindful of other people’s feelings around you and their culture and their history as well,” Blakney explained.

Cheree Ware grew up in the Jonathan Street corridor and echoed Blakney’s statements. She explained she is proud of the progress that her community has made and was infuriated when she heard about the incident.

“To disregard the history behind that flag and her neighbors and the community that she has chosen to live in is like a smack in the face,” Ware said.

White that before speaking with WDVM, she hadn’t heard of any concerns in the community regarding the flags being displayed in her home, but she doesn’t plan to put them back up anytime soon. She says she will hang them inside of her home and is upset that no one voiced their concerns earlier.

“At first it kind of bothered me because when you try to silence somebody’s voice, it hurts their feelings. I’ve been silenced before. I’ve been controlled before and I know what it feels like,” White said. “But I also know that what pain feels like and I know what fear feels like, and I don’t want anybody to fear me or my family.”

While community members are glad the flags came down, others say that people living in the Jonathan Street corridor likely didn’t feel comfortable addressing the issue. EJ Fuller explained that the area has been striving for peace and has come a long way towards making positive changes in the community, especially with recent community-driven projects.

“It doesn’t make sense that someone would try to tear the community apart by displaying something that is so hateful,” Fuller said.

Dana Macena says that while she didn’t grow up in the Jonathan Street corridor, she is still offended by the flags and believes that this incident should be a learning experience.

“I think she needed a history lesson and someone to really sit her down and just give her that education that maybe her district didn’t provide wherever she originally wherever she came from,” Macena said. “My family is from the south, I have southern heritage but that doesn’t mean I’m going to opt to use the Confederate flag to represent my southern heritage.”