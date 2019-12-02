Home invasion sends two to hospital in Cumberland

Several people forced their way into a Cumberland home Sunday evening

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Several people forced their way into a Cumberland home Sunday evening and began assaulting the people inside.

The Cumberland Police Department says two of the victims were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Police report that they were called just after 6:30 p.m. and that the suspects fled the Williams Street apartment on foot after the assault.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600.

This story is developing.