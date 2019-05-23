Home Builders Association of Washington County awards several students with trade-skill scholarships

The Home Builders Association of Washington County awarded several students scholarship awards, but not for average students.

The scholarships allowed students who are interested in trade skills to be able to afford equipment and education.

“We give out scholarships because we feel that the skill-trade gap is a real issue and we want students to be encouraged to go into skill trades.” said HBAWC Executive Director Kris Detrow. “It’s seen as a lesser objective or goal often times they just want to get to work, they want to learn a skill they can use and get to work.”

Five students were awarded scholarships to continue their education and get hands-on training in different trade skills. Detrow believes that some students have amazing skills in trade work but need help starting off, which is why the scholarships come in handy.

Detrow also noticed that North Hagerstown High School was the only school without a Career Technology Education Program in Washington County, so they donated funds to start a construction club for students.

“A kid who wants to be a lineman but needs the tools, he’ll go to Blue Ridge to get the education but he needs tools and that’s the situation with the other students too,” said Detrow. “If someone wants to go into landscaping, carpentry or electric they need those tools to get started, so we’re just trying to give them and edge up and what they need to get started and do the job well.”​​​​​​​

The students and teachers that started the Construction Club couldn’t be more thankful for the help.

“They’re learning carpentry, learning how to build, how to use power tools as well as hand tools, even just simple things of how to put things together and it’s a skill that they can either take later in life or if they are interested in that for a trade,” said Construction Club Advisor Julie Toth. “They’ll already have a head start because they’ll already have the skills.

The club started in the spring semester but hopes to continue to grow once the new school year starts this fall.