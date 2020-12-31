Holy Cross Hospital hosts General Gus Perna

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Holy Cross Hospital is in the midst of vaccinating nearly 6,000 staff members, and this week they welcomed General Gus Perna for an Operation Warp Speed field visit.

Warp Speed’s focus is getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States and their latest “Boots on the Ground Visit” was to Holy Cross Hospital.

Holy Cross has so far vaccinated approximately 1,800 staff which is about 30 percent, with the goal of having the first round done by mid-January.

Holy Cross is hopeful that everyone will be vaccinated, but it is not a requirement.