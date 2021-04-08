Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the 6 million lives lost

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Holocaust Remembrance Day marks a day to reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust and commemorate the lives lost.

Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, is a sacred communal memory of the 6 million lives lost and its impact on Jewish people. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington says Anti-semitism is on a rise and while the Jewish community consists of less than 2 percent of the American population, over 60 percent of religious hate crimes are directed towards them. The Jewish community says that as time goes on and survivors pass, it’s even more important to hold their memories and experiences sacred for generations to come.

Ron J. Halber, Executive Director, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington said, “For a lot of survivors their greatest fear is that people will forget what they went through and on that day of sacred memory we are reassuring them that we won’t forget. We will make sure that it is remembered forever.”

To stand in solidarity with the community, this Sunday is the annual virtual community-wide commemoration. For more information visit JCRC’s website.