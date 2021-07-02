Holiday weekend won’t affect trash pickup in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Despite the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, trash services in the city will not be affected.
While many people and businesses will be celebrating Independence Day on Sunday and Monday, respectively, the City of Hagerstown requests all residents stick to their standard set-out days for trash, recycling, and yard waste.
For those living in Zone A of the city, you are asked to set out your trash on Sunday (July Fourth) after 4 p.m. for its scheduled pickup on Monday morning. For those in Zone B, the set-out day falls on Monday, with trash being picked up on Tuesday morning.
If you have any questions or are unsure what day your zone is collected, please contact the Department of Parks and Engineering at 301-739-8577 ext. 106 or visit www.hagerstownmd.org.