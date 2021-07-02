Holiday weekend won’t affect trash pickup in Hagerstown

In this photo from May 13, 2020, bags of garbage sit along the street before being picked up in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. Households are generating more trash as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s 311 complaint line has received 9,753 calls about trash and recycling as of July 29 compared to 1,873 in February. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Despite the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, trash services in the city will not be affected.

While many people and businesses will be celebrating Independence Day on Sunday and Monday, respectively, the City of Hagerstown requests all residents stick to their standard set-out days for trash, recycling, and yard waste.

For those living in Zone A of the city, you are asked to set out your trash on Sunday (July Fourth) after 4 p.m. for its scheduled pickup on Monday morning. For those in Zone B, the set-out day falls on Monday, with trash being picked up on Tuesday morning.

If you have any questions or are unsure what day your zone is collected, please contact the Department of Parks and Engineering at 301-739-8577 ext. 106 or visit www.hagerstownmd.org.