Holiday sales soar compared to previous holiday seasons

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to a report by MasterCard, retail sales in the united states jumped approximately 11% this season compared with the 2019’s holiday season.

“We saw an increase in in-store sales by about 5% compared to last year. We sold a lot of Christmas merchandise this year,” said Wendy Wilt, manager of World Treasures Thrift Shop.

E-commerce sales were up too, but one shopper who shops at the thrift store every single day says he’d rather shop in-store than online.

“I’m the kind of guy that would rather come in. I don’t like to look at stuff on a computer,” said Larry Dutton.

Although the thrift shop sells some items on eBay, wilt says e-commerce doesn’t have a huge effect on the store.

“I don’t compare to things that are bought online. I don’t think this will hinder our store because we are a thrift shop. Our goal is to be a more upscale thrift shop, but try to keep the prices at a reasonable level for our community,” said Wilt.

