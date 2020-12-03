Holiday Ham Drive to help Hagerstown residents

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Parks and Recreation Division has teamed up with other community leaders and organizations in an effort to collect holiday hams for families in need.

Community leaders hope to collect 150 hams to go to people living in the Wheaton Park Community. Hams should be dropped off by December 11th at Bethel Gardens Community Center or the Greens at Hamilton Run Golf Course between 10 am- 4 pm.