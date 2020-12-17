Holiday gift guide highlights Montgomery County businesses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — MoCo Made, a program under the Montgomery County Food Council, released an online holiday gift guide detailing over a dozen local businesses with current holiday deals and offers or that ship directly to customers’ homes.

“By creating an online virtual marketplace where residents can support local businesses, we’re keeping dollars in our local economy and boosting our local economy,” Catherine Nardi, the program manager for the Montgomery County Food Council, said.

MoCo Made was founded in 2017, and they are currently partnered with over 80 local food and beverage businesses and farms. This year was their first year publishing an online list of local businesses; in previous years, it had been published.

“We’re connecting businesses to one another, to a broader community of customers and neighbors that may not even know that these local food and beverage businesses exist right down the street or around the corner, and we are continuing to ensure that our local beverage and food community as well as our local farm community feel supported and has access to economic opportunities in a virtual setting throughout the holiday season,” Nardi said.

“It’s a great community of great products, great restaurants, great farmers, small home-grown businesses, and a lot of people live here,” said Jodi Lehr of Santa Lucia Estate Coffee, a business partnered with MoCo Made.