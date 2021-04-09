Hogan vetoes bill prohibiting juvenile life sentences

STOCK: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces the postponement of the state’s April 28 primary to June 2 during a news conference on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. Hogan said a special general election for the congressional seat left vacant by the death of Elijah Cummings in October will proceed on April 28 in a vote-by-mail election. Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips is standing left. Dennis Schrader, the chief operating officer and Medicaid director for the state’s health department is standing right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a measure that would prevent juveniles charged as adults from being sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Hogan also announced a veto Thursday night of a bill that would expand the state’s prevailing wage law on public work project contracts. Both of the measures passed in the Maryland General Assembly with enough votes to override the vetoes. Senate President Bill Ferguson says he’s confident both vetoes will be overridden by Monday’s scheduled adjournment of the 90-day legislative session.