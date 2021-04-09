Hogan vetoes bill prohibiting juvenile life sentences

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a measure that would prevent juveniles charged as adults from being sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Hogan also announced a veto Thursday night of a bill that would expand the state’s prevailing wage law on public work project contracts. Both of the measures passed in the Maryland General Assembly with enough votes to override the vetoes. Senate President Bill Ferguson says he’s confident both vetoes will be overridden by Monday’s scheduled adjournment of the 90-day legislative session.