MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan’s office announced his plans to approve the new congressional map on Monday. This announcement followed supporters of the original map withdrawing their appeals of a previous decision stating that the new congressional map was unconstitutional.

Maryland’s new congressional map

The State Senate and House passed the new map last week, which landed on Governor Hogan’s desk on Thursday. The original map was ruled to be unconstitutional for diluting Republican votes.

A Maryland judge deferred making a ruling on Friday. On Monday, the appeal was withdrawn.

In her 94-page ruling, Judge Lynne Battaglia described the initial map as a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”

Governor Hogan had previously called the map an “egregious violation of the civil rights of the people of Maryland” in a tweet in December.

The initial map approved by Democrats over Hogan’s veto made the lone Republican-held district held by Rep. Andy Harris more competitive. The new map takes away a portion that stretched from the Eastern Shore across the Chesapeake Bay into an area with more Democrats.

Maryland’s highest court has already delayed this year’s primary from June 28 to July 19. Voters will decide all 188 seats in the state legislature, open statewide offices such as governor, attorney general and comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight congressional seats.

Governor Hogan is expected to deliver a statement later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.