Hogan tests positive for COVID

Maryland

FILE – In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with the Maryland state flag on it following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order sought by people challenging Hogan’s stay-at-home order in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after a rapid test. He said this test was “part of [his] regular testing routine.

Hogan said that he is fully vaccinated and has also received his booster shot and is “feeling fine at the moment.”

The Maryland Department of Health reported that as of Sunday, 1,345 hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients. 84.3% of residents who are 5 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

