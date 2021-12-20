Hogan tests positive for COVID

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after a rapid test. He said this test was “part of [his] regular testing routine.
Hogan said that he is fully vaccinated and has also received his booster shot and is “feeling fine at the moment.”
The Maryland Department of Health reported that as of Sunday, 1,345 hospital beds are being used for COVID-19 patients. 84.3% of residents who are 5 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.