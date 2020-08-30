Hogan staff member fired for “divisive” social media posts on Kenosha killings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – A staff member in Governor Larry Hogan’s administration has been fired, after facing backlash for making several posts on social media in support of the accused 17-year-old Wisconsin shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse.

Arthur “Mac” Love IV came under fire for several controversial posts on Facebook which supported Rittenhouse who has been charged for killing two people and wounding another.

Love held a position as deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

One post calls a Kenosha shooting victim a “deceased terrorist.” who’s pronouns are “was/were,” it said.

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives,” Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Steve McAdams said in a statement, “Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties.”

Mcadams continued in the statement, saying the Administrative Director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs Kevin Craft will assume Love’s duties effective immediately.