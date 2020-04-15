Hogan reassures Maryland “there’s light at the end of the tunnel”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called the last 48 hours the deadliest hours they’ve seen in the state, and signed an executive order requiring all Marylanders to wear face coverings when going to essential establishments.

In the past 48 hours, Hogan says Maryland has reached over 10,000 cases and 87 residents died due to the coronavirus. Despite numbers continuing to climb, hospitalization rates are stabilizing and Hogan wants to cautiously move from containment and mitigation to gradually rolling into the recovery phase. Hogan’s recovery plan includes four critical building blocks.

The first included a need to expand testing capabilities for residents– the goal is to be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day. Then, hospitals need to be able to expand services with field hospitals and tents. And of course, Hogan stressed the need to continue making PPE for front line workers, saying Maryland will receive 4.5 million N95 masks next week. Lastly, they’re working on building a tracing operation to investigate all possible COVID-19 cases and ensure those patients are isolating themselves during their illness.

“There are some very real reasons for hope and optimism right now and there is clearly a light at the end of this tunnel but exactly how and when we get to this light is going to be up to each and every one of us,” said Hogan.

Governor Hogan says Maryland was the first state in the nation to launch State-wide Strike Teams composed of the National Guard, Health Departments and health care workers to bring emergency care and supplies into their communities. The executive order will go into effect Saturday morning at 7 a.m.