Hogan names new Chief of Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced his new Chief of Staff on Tuesday.

Amelia Chassé Alcivar will take over the role from the interim Chief of Staff Keiffer J. Mitchell who was appointed after the abrupt departure of Roy McGrath back in August. McGrath was called to testify in front of the general assembly about the six-figure payout he received from his prior job at the Maryland Environmental Service.

Governor Hogan stated that he is pleased to welcome Alcivar back to his staff and stated in a press release.

“Amelia brings to the table a deep knowledge of our administration’s priorities and a management record of results that will be invaluable as we continue working to change Maryland for the better.”

Alcivar echoed the Governor’s statement and highlighted.

“Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work to support the governor’s bipartisan record of protecting the health and safety of our families and our schools, strengthening our economy, and delivering for Marylanders.”

Alcivar previously worked for Governor Hogan as the director of communications from 2016 to 2019. She then served as the communications director for the Republican Governors Association.