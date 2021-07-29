Hogan hosts cybersecurity summit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan hosted a bipartisan cybersecurity summit.

The Annapolis Cybersecurity Summit brings leaders from across the U.S. to discuss the federal, state, and private sector efforts that are being taken to protect America’s infrastructure from cyberattacks. As Gov. Hogan said, there is no greater threat to the safety and security of Americans right now than cyber vulnerabilities.

“Now, the time has come for leaders at all levels of government, along with stakeholders in the private sector and academia, to take immediate and decisive actions. We all have an important role to play,” said Gov. Hogan.

At the close of the summit, Governor Hogan enacted a range of initiatives that demonstrate Maryland’s continued commitment to strengthen its cyber ecosystem and protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks: