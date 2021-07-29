Hogan hosts cybersecurity summit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan hosted a bipartisan cybersecurity summit.
The Annapolis Cybersecurity Summit brings leaders from across the U.S. to discuss the federal, state, and private sector efforts that are being taken to protect America’s infrastructure from cyberattacks. As Gov. Hogan said, there is no greater threat to the safety and security of Americans right now than cyber vulnerabilities.
“Now, the time has come for leaders at all levels of government, along with stakeholders in the private sector and academia, to take immediate and decisive actions. We all have an important role to play,” said Gov. Hogan.
At the close of the summit, Governor Hogan enacted a range of initiatives that demonstrate Maryland’s continued commitment to strengthen its cyber ecosystem and protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks:
- New partnership with the NSA to have a senior level data analyst advise the State of Maryland on enterprise data practice, policies, standards, and security.
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) to establish a new Maryland Institute for Innovative Computing.
- Codifying a statewide privacy framework to govern the way the state secures citizens’ personal information.
- Institutionalizing a whole-of-government strategic approach for effective data governance.
- Expanding the scope of the Maryland Total Human-services Integrated Network (MD THINK).