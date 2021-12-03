Hogan: First three cases of the Omicron variant identified in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland health officials confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Maryland residents on Friday. All three cases are people who live in the Baltimore Metropolitan Region, a release said.

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Health had confirmed these cases in partnership with laboratories. The release said that two cases are from the same household. One person was vaccinated and had recently gone to South Africa, and the other was an unvaccinated person who was in close contact with the first person.

The third case is unrelated to the previous two and is a vaccinated person who does not seem to have travelled recently. None of the three people are hospitalized.

Officials are currently working to contact trace to identify any other close contacts.

The Omicron variant was first identified in the U.S. in California on Wednesday. It was first labelled as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26.

Governor Hogan had previously outlined “preparedness plans” for COVID in the state.