ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor.

Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis.

“Well, she’s been a friend for a long time and we’ve worked together as a team, a colleague, and she worked in the legislature as a small businesswoman and she’s been a Cabinet Secretary for us for more than seven years. So I think she’s the best… I think Kelly Schulz will help us keep moving forward,” Hogan told WDVM.

Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary with three other Republican candidates; Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who represented Frederick County from January of 2011 to January of 2015. She served as head of the state’s labor department and as the state’s commerce department chief in Hogan’s administration.

Schulz is running against Del. Dan Cox, of Frederick County, for the GOP nomination. Robin Ficker and Joe Werner also are running for the nomination.

“I think she’s the best person to keep us making progress,” Hogan said.

Maryland’s primary is scheduled for July 19.