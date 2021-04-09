Hogan announces workgroup to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Friday that Montgomery County resident and former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur will head a workforce aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination and violence.

Since the start of the pandemic, anti-Asian hate crime has risen across cities in America by 145%. The first spike occurred in March and April of 2020 amidst a rise in COVID cases and negative stereotyping of Asians relating to the pandemic.

“This workgroup, one of the first of its kind in the country, will be composed of a wide-ranging group of experts and advocates across various disciplines who will be tasked with developing recommendations, strategies, and additional actions that can be taken to address this rise in anti-Asian activity, to prevent acts of violence, and to support victims and witnesses,” said Governor Hogan in a press conference. “Rob Hur is a strong advocate for justice and for the Asian American community. I want to thank him for all his many years of service to the State of Maryland and to the nation, and we very much appreciate his willingness to share his significant expertise, knowledge, and leadership by spearheading this important effort.”

As chair of the work group, Hur will oversee the selection of members of the workgroup in conjunction with the governor’s office and relevant stakeholders. The office will announce additional members in the weeks to come.

