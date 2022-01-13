Hogan announces six additional testing sites across Maryland, says health department will distribute 20 million high-end masks to residents

EASTON, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced six additional testing sites being opened around the state. The sites will open near the following hospitals:

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Talbot County

TidalHealth in Wicomico County

Garrett Regional Medical Center in Garrett County

Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in Montgomery County

Howard County General Hospital in Howard County

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Anne Arundel County

Last week, Hogan announced 10 of the state’s 20 new testing locations, which were set to open and become fully operational by Friday. During his conference, Hogan said eight of these sites were fully functional as of Thursday. All testing sites will be open seven days a week.

“We are encouraging all Marylanders to continue doing the things that can keep us safe: getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and wearing masks or face coverings when appropriate,” said Hogan.

The Maryland Department of Health and the state’s national guard will also be distributing 20 million specialty masks to residents at no charge as the state’s government works to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

“KN95 and N95 masks provide additional infection protection compared to cloth and general-use face masks,” said Hogan.

Marylanders can receive these masks through local health departments and all state-run vaccination and testing sites beginning next week. Masks will also be distributed to all nursing homes across the state.