Hogan announces additional $20.7M in education relief funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced an additional 20.7 million dollars in education relief funding.

“In addition to proposing a budget that funds education across the board at record levels, we are working to get federal COVID-19 relief funding out to schools and colleges as quickly as possible,” said Governor Hogan. “We are prioritizing this relief funding where it can do the most good for the most students.”

Last week, the governor proposed a FY 2022 recovery budget that funds education at record levels, including $7.5 billion for K-12 schools. This funding comes through the recently-enacted federal COVID-19 relief bill.