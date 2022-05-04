ANNAPOLIS (WDVM) — Governor Hogan made an announcement Tuesday in his efforts to combat Anti-Asian hate and bias crimes.

Hogan first announced the establishment of the workgroup back in April 2021 in a response to the rise in violence and discrimination against the Asian American community.

The workgroup will be led by former U.S Attorney general Robert Hur and will expand access to services and support to help better report hate crimes and find resources for victims.

We spoke with a correspondent from the Asian Americans advancing justice to get their thoughts about Hogan’s efforts to stop the hate.

“I know a lot of us to grapple with this idea of being the perpetual foreigner of always feeling like we’re the other and I think that is yet another reason why this surge in Anti-Asian hate has been so hurtful,” Senior Director of AAJC, Marita Etcubañez.

“So I appreciate that Governor Hogan that other people in power recognize the importance and value of immigrants and are taking steps to address Anti-Asian hate.”

Nearly one-third of Asian Americans have experienced some form of discrimination throughout the pandemic.