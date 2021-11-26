Hogan Announces 500,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to Be Distributed Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan earlier this week announced that the Maryland Department of Health will be making 500,000 COVID-19 test kits to be administered statewide.

MDH is distributing them to local health departments to make them available free of charge at designated locations in their jurisdictions. Distribution of the kits will increase public access to convenient COVID-19 tests ahead of the holiday season and throughout winter, and in the coming weeks local health departments will make announcements regarding the availability of testing kits.

“Testing continues to be one of the most important tools we have to keep people safe, and we have now conducted nearly 15 million tests statewide,” said Governor Hogan. “By making these at-home test kits available through local health departments, we are giving Marylanders more options and more peace of mind as we head into the holiday season. Of course, the single most important thing you can do, if you haven’t already, is get vaccinated or get your booster shot.”

Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests that are approved to be used by one person, and the tests are to be used at least 36 hours apart and within three days of each other. The tests are self-administered, and results are available in 15 minutes.

Lab-based PCR testing continues to be widely accessible across the state. To find a testing site, visit covidtest.maryland.gov. To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov.