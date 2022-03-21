(WDVM) — According to the Washington County Department of Business Development, Hitachi Rail has picked Washington County, Maryland, as the location for their new railcar manufacturing facilities as part of a substantial U.S. expansion. At 11903 Greencastle Pike in Washington County, MD, the business plans to build a $70 million, 300,000-square-foot building.

This project will allow the creation of up to 460 new full-time jobs and the protection of up to 1,300 existing jobs in the region. In addition, Hitachi will be able to complete its $2.2 billion contract with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to produce its new fleet of 8000-series railcars at this new site. Around 60% of the project’s construction cost will be spent with local suppliers and small businesses in Maryland, Washington and Virginia.

“We are beyond excited Hitachi Rail chose Washington County, MD, as the location of their newest advanced manufacturing operation. Securing a deal with a global company such as Hitachi Rail continues to demonstrate why Washington County is a regional leader in economic development. We look forward to 400+ new employment opportunities for Washington County citizens and are highly appreciative Hitachi Rail has recognized the strengths of our community,” said Board of County Commissioners President Jeffrey A. Cline.

“Bowman Development Corporation played a vital role in Hitachi Rail’s site selection process and recognizes the importance of diversifying the employment base here in Washington County, MD with these high-quality manufacturing jobs. We would be remiss not to recognize the role of the civil engineering firm of Frederick, Seibert & Associates, especially Dave Trostle, project manager, who worked closely with client and Bowman; often taking the lead coordinating with all the stakeholders,” said Don Bowman owner of the Bowman Group.

The Halfway Boulevard Extension project includes the construction of a new four-lane roadway, complete with a massive culvert, that connects current Halfway Boulevard to MD Route 63 (Greencastle Pike) as well as a new traffic light.

The project has been highlighted as an economic development opportunity for the County, as it will provide an alternate access route for heavy truck traffic from the industrial park and businesses on Halfway Boulevard to MD Route 63, Interstate 70, and Interstate 81.

The extension of Halfway Boulevard is important for safe and efficient travel within Washington County, given the rise of truck traffic and warehouse construction in the area. Therefore, grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) are being obtained for this project, supported by developer contributions.

To make this project a success, the County has worked with several public and private groups. Bowman Development Corporation, Appalachian Regional Commission, Tri-County Council, Maryland Department of Planning, Maryland Department of Commerce, Maryland Department of Transportation, and Federal Highway Administration are among the organizations involved in these partnerships.

“Welcoming a project of this significance is a testament to the unmatched business climate and highly skilled and diverse workforce we have cultivated here in Washington County. We have exceptional teams across all levels of County government who have collaborated to attract new, innovative businesses like Hitachi Rail USA to our communities and bring more economic opportunity to the hardworking citizens of Washington County.” Susan Grimes, Director of Business Development.

The project’s property has been acquired near Washington County’s growing Hopewell Valley industrial park, and the next step will be to prepare the land for construction. After the land preparation is completed in the fall of 2022, the factory development will start fully, with the facility expected to be operational in the winter of 2023-2024.