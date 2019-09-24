Hit and Run sends three to hospital

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were taken to Meritus Medical Center after their Jeep overturned in a hit and run Monday evening in Hagerstown.

Maryland State Police say they responded to the collision around 9:30 p.m. on Rt. 40 WB near Cool Hollow Rd. Officials are looking for a white pickup truck they say hit the Jeep, causing it to overturn.

The three occupants of the Jeep have been identified as Bobby Darr, 43, Christopher Darr, 25, and Elizabeth Darr, 19.

Police ask anyone with information on the white pickup truck that fled the scene to contact Trooper Talbert by email william.talbert@maryland.gov.