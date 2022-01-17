Hit and run leaves one dead in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A female was hit by a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat while crossing Veirs Mill Rd. at Ferrara Ave. at around 6:22 p.m. Monday. The vehicle’s driver fled the scene without helping the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front bumper, grille, side mirror, and windshield of the attacking car may have been damaged.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the police at 301-279-8000 or the CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.