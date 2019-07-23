History buffs attend largest Antietam conference in Hagerstown

More than 25 historians actively engaged in the conference.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — At least 100 history buffs from all over the nation attended the largest Antietam conference held in Washington County, Maryland.

More than 25 historians engaged in the conference at the Ramada Inn in Hagerstown. The event includes a day seminar, battlefield walks and tours including Crampton’s Gap, Harper’s Ferry and the Battle of Shepherdstown.

All proceeds are donated to battlefield preservation and more than $215,000 has been raised to date!

The Antietam conference continues until Sunday.