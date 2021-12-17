Historic town of Clear Spring welcomes visitors to Plumb Grove mansion for holiday celebration

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — For many, Clear Spring, Maryland may just be an exit off Interstate 70 in Washington County. But the town is rich in history and Christmas there is a very special time of year.

If you haven’t been to Clear Spring, Maryland, this is the weekend to visit. Just ask Riley Witmer, about to graduate from Clear Spring High School how special his town is. He’s helping with floral arrangements for this weekend’s Christmas reception — open to the public, with no admission charge — to celebrate the preservation of the Nesbitt home built in 1831.

“I think it’s very important to keep history alive,” Witmer says.

Christy Hixon will be a “docent,” or “greeter,” to those visiting this gem on the National Register of Historic Places. “For the past about 20 years we have opened the home at Christmas time by candlelight and we decorate the home Williamsburg style which is with fresh greenery, fresh evergreens, nuts and berries and other treasures from nature,” Hixon explains.

And Riley Witmer will tell you just what a landmark Plumb Grove is to this community.

“Every year we come to Plumb Grove to take pictures for homecoming, prom, senior pictures,” Witcomb says.

But the holiday season is perhaps most special.

“For Clear Spring,” says Hixon, “Christmas is very special. It’s a time for families to come together, the community to come together. Neighbors to see each other. Unfortunately last year we had to close and not be able to open because of the Covid situation but this year we are open.”



As for Witmer, this occasion means “there’s a lot of school pride, a lot of town pride in this place and everyone connects well. We know everyone in the town since it’s a small town.”

The mansion is kind of tucked behind the heart of town. Just take Martin Street a short spell to Broadfording Road — it is well worth the visit. After spending some time here in Clear Spring, Maryland you can tell folks in this town hold history close to their heart.

The Plumb Grove mansion is open to visitors this weekend — there is no admission charge, though donations are welcome. Doors are open Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..