Historic buildings in Middletown to be lifted

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A historical fixture in Frederick County, Maryland is being uprooted this week.

Main Street in Middletown, has been apart of the town’s history for decades. Known for its historic charm, Main Street is one of the most photographed places in the area. At some point in time, the beautiful buildings have served as a harness shop, and for nearly 60 years it was a barbershop (Bussard Barbershop).

Determined to preserve history, Main Street Middletown, MD Inc., recently purchased the buildings and is renovating them to be a new visitor-welcome center and the organization’s new office space. As a result, the building is being lifted so its foundations can be repaired.

“We are super excited to be preserving this part of main street’s history,” said Becky Axilbund, Executive Director of Main Street Middletown, MD Inc. “Main Street Middleton as a non-profit, we promote historic preservation and we promote economic development and this project hits both of those target areas so we’re really happy about that. “

The buildings will be lifted on Thursday, February 25. Now, the building is not actually going anywhere. It will be raised about 4 feet and placed on sturdy beams, while the foundation is being repaired. The project is being managed by the Hagerstown-based company, Kellgard General Contractors.

Although there is no exact deadline, the project is hopefully expected to be complete before the year’s end. Organizers are still in the midst of fundraising for the project. If you would like to donate to the project, click here.