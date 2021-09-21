Hispanic community contributes to Washington County’s tourism economy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hispanic Heritage month and the Latinx community have both been powerful contributors to the region’s tourism economy.

“The census has shown a very large increase of the Hispanic population here in Washington County,” said Sila Alegret-Bartel, president of International Corporate Training & Marketing, LLC (ICTM).

In 2020, the census reported that 6.7% of Washington County’s population was Hispanic. They are contributing now more than ever.

“We’re seeing a lot of Latin American and South American visitors to Washington county and they mainly come for our state and national parks. they love the outdoor recreation aspect of it they travel in large family groups,” said Daniel P. Spedden, president of Visit Hagerstown.

ICTM is one local Hispanic-owned business that shows Hispanics are making their mark in the community.

“We represent a large number of Hispanic-owned businesses, but we also work with all businesses, said Alegret-Bartel.

Visit Hagerstown says they are always looking for a new audience, attraction, or a new product for tourism.

“In every tourism seminar I go to, they’re telling us, you need to market to the Hispanic population. They’re there, they’re doing well, they have disposable income, they want to travel, and you need to market to them,” said Spedden.