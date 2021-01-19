Hillandale man charged in shooting homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested and charged a suspect for a homicide that occurred in Hillandale Monday.

Detectives from the major crimes division charged 21-year-old Andre R. Moore of Hillandale with the homicide of Michael Sutton, 40. Moore and Sutton lived in the same building on Balmoral Drive.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on January 18 at about 12:42 p.m., where they found Sutton dead inside the home.

Detectives found that Moore was the suspect and had fled on foot before police arrived. They found and arrested him about one mile away soon after responding to the call.

Moore is charged with one count of first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.