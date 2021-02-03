Highway safety advocates urge policy makers not to increase speed limits

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — We all know that as drivers most of us want to save time and see improvements in the flow of traffic, but is raising speed limits the solution?

There has been a major emphasis on increasing speed limits across the United States, and now in Maryland, there’s a debate on whether or not lawmakers should increase the speed on interstates. However, highway safety advocates are urging policymakers to avoid the increase.

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and Humanetics recently conducted a study and found that slightly higher speeds were enough to increase the driver’s risk of severe injury or death.

“Whenever you raise the speed limit drivers tend to go faster than the posted speed limit, and the faster you go, the more likely you are to be severely injured or killed in a crash, or kill and injure others,” said John Townsend, Manager of Public and Governmental Affairs Mid Atlantic.

Highway safety advocates say, drivers tend to overestimate the time they will save by speeding, but in reality, they only save a minute or two, and advocates say it’s not worth your life.