HighRock now an Emmy® Award-Winning agency, nominated for three videos

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HighRock located in Hagerstown won an Emmy at the 61st Emmy® Awards.

The award is for the agency’s “Hagerstown Unite” video. According to its Facebook page, Highrock is a Maryland-based marketing firm that specializes in strategy, creativity and technology. The director of the video, Josh Youngbar, said he’s happy to know that so much creativity exists in within the town he grew up in.

“We knew it couldn’t just be something simple and normal, we knew we really needed to do something that was going to rally everyone around in Hagerstown, ” Youngbar said.

According to HighRock officials, those involved in the big win include:

Josh Youngbar, Director

Roland Bingaman, Lead Cinematographer & Composer

Austin Bridge, Production Associate

Katie Stover, Vice President

Spencer Jackson, Writer & Performer

Pieter Bickford, Marketing Executive

Officials noted that Hagerstown Unite is an initiative with a goal of bringing the Hagerstown community closer together. The organization was also nominated for a promotional video for Hospice of Washington County, titled “Seasons”, and also a campaign to prevent opioid abuse, called “Project Act Now”.