HighField Water Tank completed after three years

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — We turn on our faucets expecting water to run without thinking about where it comes from or how it gets clean — that is where HighField Water Tank comes into play.

“We ensure that the quality of water that is going out of their taps and that their using routinely meets a certain standard and more than often we exceed that standard,” said Director of Water Quality, Jeremy Mose, who oversees all water and sewer services in the Washington County area.

The Washington County water system operates and monitors the tank to ensure residents won’t lose water pressure or get cut completely.

Chief of Laboratory Testing Sherry Alidoosti said, “We want to do the best services to the citizens of Washington County.”

Alidoosti and chemists test the water for E. coli and bacteria to ensure water is purified for the tank and residents.