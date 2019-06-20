Higher speeds raise higher risks to drivers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The higher speeds a driver is going, the higher the risk of accidents that could even be fatal.

Getting stopped by the police for doing more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit is considered reckless driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding contributes to about one third of all fatal crashes.

For every mile over the limit a driver goes, the risk of a crash involving injury is 3% higher.

Police officers remind everyone when traveling this time of year, to be cautious of their speed when behind the wheel.

“An SUV has a higher center of gravity so it’ll flip easier when you go around a corner. People come around the corner too hot and speed is a contributing factor of it,” said Tom Routzahn, an officer with Hagerstown Police Department.

When a driver is going 40 miles per hour and hits a pedestrian, that person only has a 10% chance of living.