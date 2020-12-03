High Visibility Compliance Units on the rise in Maryland

(WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has announced the launch of all-hands-on-deck compliance, education, and enforcement operation.

The state of Maryland and the Maryland State Police are joining forces to expand its COVID-19 Compliance efforts by deploying ‘High Visibility Compliance Units’ across the state. These compliance units will be assigned in every county and will focus on venues that host gatherings, including nightclubs and banquet halls.

The compliance units are expected to be active throughout the holiday season. Maryland State Police is also expanding its 24/7 COVID-19 Prevention Hotline, where members of the public are encouraged to report unsafe facilities and activities or public health order violations.

Marylanders who see unlawful behavior are encouraged to report it by emailing prevent.covid@maryland.gov or by calling (833) 979- 2266.