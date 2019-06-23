High speed chase ends in crash

According to Montgomery County police, the suspect shoplifted a K-Mart and a CVS and escaped in a stolen van.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An Oxon Hill man was arrested Friday after several thefts ended in a police pursuit.

Plainclothes officers spotted the van along Georgia Ave., where they attempted to arrest the man. Instead, the suspect rammed the van into two police vehicles.

The van proceeded on the I-495, driving in the wrong direction of traffic before hitting another car. The officers then arrested the man identified as Alfred Reeves.

