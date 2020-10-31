High school theater department goes virtual with Halloween radio drama

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — As local schools continue with primarily digital learning, the Brunswick High School Theatre Department found a way to bring out a little drama while still social distancing.

In the spring, the theatre department had to make the tough decision of cancelling their spring play. Instead of cancelling their fall show because of the coronavirus, Theatre and English Teacher Lyndsey Peterson had to think outside of the box to host a fun and safe performance.

“We’re in a situation of adapting to not only virtual learning but virtual theater,” Peterson said. “And learning what that looks like and how to make that happen.”

The solution was Lights Out, a 3-piece radio drama featuring socially distanced students, telling classic scary stories like Little Old Lady, Poltergeist and a Coffin in Studio B.

The show helped students show off their voice-acting skills while also giving students in technical theater chances to try sound design and editing opportunities for the program.

Peterson said regardless of what format schooling will take next year, they know the theater won’t be going anywhere.

“We learned as we went and I think it was a really valuable experience all around, so this is something we can do in years to come.” Peterson said. “Hopefully a pandemic doesn’t happen again, but if it does, we have a format of something that we know can work and the students can adapt to with some ease.”

The show is now live on the drama department’s YouTube page and they are taking donations as they look to the spring for what production they might try out next, whether they stay virtual or get back on stage.