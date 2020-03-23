High School senior reacts to new reality in midst of COVID-19

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)–As schools remain closed in Maryland due to COVID-19, many high school seniors are worried they will miss out on special events like prom and graduation.

Smithsburg High School student and Senior Class President, Lukas O’Brien says he’s trying to offer his classmates a message of hope. So far, it has not been confirmed whether Smithsburg High School will cancel prom or graduation, but even so, students say it has been difficult adjusting to a routine of online classes while so much uncertainty hangs in the air.

“I’ve been talking to my other class officers and we’ve been kind of jokingly but its turned into a serious thing now where we are going to have it in one of our backyards because we really want this to happen,” said Lukas O’Brien, Smithsburg Senior Class President.

Lukas says he and his fellow class officers will work to plan a prom and graduation after COVID-19 CDC gathering restrictions are lifted, even if it is after the school year has ended.